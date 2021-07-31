Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. Vertiv updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.180 EPS.
Vertiv stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51. Vertiv has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $28.45.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
