Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its target price increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:VTU opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.61) on Thursday. Vertu Motors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.62 ($0.67). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42. The stock has a market cap of £171.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Forrester acquired 3,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.98 ($2,351.69). Also, insider Jatinder Aujla sold 19,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £8,560.35 ($11,184.15).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.