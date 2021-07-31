Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,036,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VWDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.8387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.