Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,374 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 72.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,844,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,169,000 after purchasing an additional 773,741 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 12.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.