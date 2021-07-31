Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO opened at $92.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.