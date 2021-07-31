Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 21.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

