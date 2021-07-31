Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €105.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.29 ($121.51).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €89.21 ($104.95) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.17. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.