Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Humanigen were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Think Investments LP increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at about $6,498,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HGEN opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.