Virtu Financial LLC Invests $457,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

PLNT stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -341.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

