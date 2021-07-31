Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

CUBE stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.