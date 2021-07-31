Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 196,309 Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,309 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Camber Energy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camber Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,467 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Camber Energy by 297.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camber Energy by 47,268,600.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEI opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85. Camber Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

