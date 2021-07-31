Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Domo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 2.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Domo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 21.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Domo by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $88.33 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

