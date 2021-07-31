Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.72 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Visa stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

