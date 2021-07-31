Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Raised to $57.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. 827,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

