Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 58,383 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,452,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,102,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 105.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,006,000 after buying an additional 1,915,807 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 238,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,070,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,074,000 after buying an additional 158,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.