Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,947 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Caleres by 1,662.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 528,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Caleres by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 424,530 shares in the last quarter. Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,049,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Caleres by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after buying an additional 302,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $947.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 2.69.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.