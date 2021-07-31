Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Outset Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after buying an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 29.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 268,999 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Outset Medical stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,084,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

