Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 209,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 42.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 569.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

