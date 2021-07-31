Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

