Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 118,587 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118,587 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $7,313,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Olin by 28.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Olin by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 304,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.