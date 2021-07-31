Voya Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 6,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,147% compared to the typical volume of 485 call options.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.