Voya Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 6,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,147% compared to the typical volume of 485 call options.
In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
