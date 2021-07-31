W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.00-20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7-13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $19.000-$20.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $453.55.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $16.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.58. The stock had a trading volume of 506,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,820. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $335.16 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

