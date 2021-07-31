Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:WTRH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,855,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Waitr has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $190.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of -3.01.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

