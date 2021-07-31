WANdisco (LON:WAND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $320.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 30399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 389.84.

WANdisco Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

