Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 3.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.77. 1,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 706,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company. CLSA started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

