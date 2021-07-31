Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $459.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

