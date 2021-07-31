Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after purchasing an additional 203,641 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV remained flat at $$110.49 during trading on Friday. 1,811,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,681. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.