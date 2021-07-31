Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,162. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $308.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

