Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 93,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 507,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

PMX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 28,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

