Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.