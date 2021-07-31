Wedbush Weighs in on Visa Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $5.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of V opened at $246.39 on Thursday. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 375,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,423 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.