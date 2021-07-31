Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%.

WRI stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRI. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

