Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%.
WRI stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.
Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.