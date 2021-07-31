Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $264.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.15 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.