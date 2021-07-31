Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $264.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.88.
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.15 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
