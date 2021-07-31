Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $325.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $213.42 and a one year high of $293.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

