Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $30.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

