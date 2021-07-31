Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $30.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.
Hess Midstream stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10.
In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
Featured Article: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.