Wells Fargo & Company Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $140.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Xilinx stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

