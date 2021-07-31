Wells Fargo & Company Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $385.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.15.

Carvana stock opened at $337.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.42. Carvana has a twelve month low of $151.44 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,496,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.65, for a total transaction of $14,682,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,548 shares in the company, valued at $748,220.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,511,821 shares of company stock valued at $442,866,044. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

