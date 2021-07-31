Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.