WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.92.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.