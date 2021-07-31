West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on August 25th

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $488.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.01.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,032.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,428 shares of company stock worth $129,043 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

