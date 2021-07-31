West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Lowered to C$141.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $4,867,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $4,137,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $4,644,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

