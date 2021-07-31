Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.82 billion.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.20.

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.87. The company had a trading volume of 894,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

