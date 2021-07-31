Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Shares Up 1.7%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,346 ($43.72) and last traded at GBX 3,304.49 ($43.17). 894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,250 ($42.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of £14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,287.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

