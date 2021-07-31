Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.83.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

TSE WPM opened at C$57.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.19. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$25.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.91.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.