Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Whirlpool by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $221.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $161.03 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

