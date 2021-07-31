White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) Short Interest Down 53.3% in July

White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AWAW opened at $0.04 on Friday. White Fox Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.
About White Fox Ventures
