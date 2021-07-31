White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) Short Interest Down 53.3% in July

White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWAW opened at $0.04 on Friday. White Fox Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

Get White Fox Ventures alerts:

About White Fox Ventures

White Fox Ventures, Inc focuses on designing, marketing, and distributing electronic cigarettes worldwide. It also intends to offer vaporizers, liquid nicotine, and related accessories. The company focuses on distributing its products through wholesale and retail distribution channels, including convenience stores, retail chains, wholesale trade, pharmacies, gas stations, hotels, industrial consumers, clubs, casinos, and duty free stores; and breathecig.com Website and other online sales platforms.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for White Fox Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Fox Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.