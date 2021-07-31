William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EHC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

