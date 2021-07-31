Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $168.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $159.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $171.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.24. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.45, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock worth $7,209,790. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

