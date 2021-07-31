WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Down 51.6% in July

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the June 30th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DGRW stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $79,267,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,934,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,420,000 after acquiring an additional 872,307 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10,410.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,724,000 after purchasing an additional 402,545 shares during the period.

