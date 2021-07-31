Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $93,902,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $298.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.17. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

